Sticky/Slow DVD Tray
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2022
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Sticky/Slow DVD Tray
A buddy of mine has an older Sony SLV-D300P DVD/VCR combo unit. For the most part it is working fine. However, it takes some time for the DVD tray to open (4-5 minutes). The player has to be turned on for some time before it opens. Its like the machine has to be warmed up for the unit to engage. Id like to see if we could resolve if possible. Any suggestions would greatly appreciated.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off