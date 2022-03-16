Sticky/Slow DVD Tray

A buddy of mine has an older Sony SLV-D300P DVD/VCR combo unit. For the most part it is working fine. However, it takes some time for the DVD tray to open (4-5 minutes). The player has to be turned on for some time before it opens. Its like the machine has to be warmed up for the unit to engage. Id like to see if we could resolve if possible. Any suggestions would greatly appreciated.