Sticky/Slow DVD Tray

A buddy of mine has an older Sony SLV-D300P DVD/VCR combo unit. For the most part it is working fine. However, it takes some time for the DVD tray to open (4-5 minutes). The player has to be turned on for some time before it opens. Itís like the machine has to be warmed up for the unit to engage. Iíd like to see if we could resolve if possible. Any suggestions would greatly appreciated.