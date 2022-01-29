Will I miss Dolby Vision if I have never seen it?

Long post, so here goes.



Got the itch to upgrade my family room TV. Currently have a 75" Sony 900F. Great tv except for it being dark as fuck with HDR. Anyway, I have a huge room and huge wall. This thing could easily support 120" screen. If I could do a projector, I would, but light control is major issue. So here we are with regular TVs.



Given thought to waiting. Don't need it now. But strongly considering the Samsung QN90 85". It checks most of the boxes. Biggest thing missing is Dolby Vision.



Thing is, I have literally never seen anything in Dolby Vision. Is it something I would regret not getting?



Also considered the current gen Sony's, but I game on this TV and the issues with their VRR and ALLM stuff had scared me away from them.



I will have to upgrade my receiver too to something HDMI 2.1 so I can get full benefit of both systems since the Samsung only has one 2.1 HDMI port.



Thoughts?