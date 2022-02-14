DVD Talk Forum

Upgraded my soundbar
I had been using a Samsung 450, a 2ch unit since early 2018. On Black Friday, back in Nov21, I took advantage of the deal of the day for $200+ to get an Samsung A650, a 3ch unit. WoW!

So much more clarity when watching some of the better movies. I also upgraded Star Wars I - VI, and purchased for the first time Episodes VII to IX, all in Blu-Ray. Sounds so so much better on the A650. The pod racing in Episode I was a disappointment with the 2ch, but is now explosive with the 3ch soundbar.

Pretty nice also was being able to sell the 2ch SB for $75 to offset my upgrade cost.
