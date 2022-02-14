Upgraded my soundbar
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Upgraded my soundbar
I had been using a Samsung 450, a 2ch unit since early 2018. On Black Friday, back in Nov21, I took advantage of the deal of the day for $200+ to get an Samsung A650, a 3ch unit. WoW!
So much more clarity when watching some of the better movies. I also upgraded Star Wars I - VI, and purchased for the first time Episodes VII to IX, all in Blu-Ray. Sounds so so much better on the A650. The pod racing in Episode I was a disappointment with the 2ch, but is now explosive with the 3ch soundbar.
Pretty nice also was being able to sell the 2ch SB for $75 to offset my upgrade cost.
So much more clarity when watching some of the better movies. I also upgraded Star Wars I - VI, and purchased for the first time Episodes VII to IX, all in Blu-Ray. Sounds so so much better on the A650. The pod racing in Episode I was a disappointment with the 2ch, but is now explosive with the 3ch soundbar.
Pretty nice also was being able to sell the 2ch SB for $75 to offset my upgrade cost.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off