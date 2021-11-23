Samsung UN55TU7000 Television Question
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Samsung UN55TU7000 Television Question
My wonderful 7 year old Vizio E55-C1 died today. My fault, I accidentally knocked it off the stand & onto the floor. The screen didn't crack, but it's now pure gibberish. A repair person told me it was toast.
I normally don't make choices this fast, but it is my only HDMI tv, & I need one for several reasons. And with Black Friday week, getting one delivered & set up was very difficult to do quickly, so I did something I normally won't do: Spent $500 without doing research. There were only 4 real options locally. Unfortunately, I have a small car & no mechanical skills to mount it; so that was a large part of my decision. I ended up choosing the store where a salesman offered to personally deliver it for free. They didn't carry Vizio or I would have gone that way again.
The set is a 55" Samsung UN55TU7000. Is it any good? I wasn't aware of the 60hz refresh rate until I got home. My Vizio had 120 hz. I won't have it until Saturday or Monday to watch it. It didn't look bad in the store; the picture was superior to a comparable LG.
Did I make an acceptable choice?
#2
Premium Member
Re: Samsung UN55TU7000 Television Question
Based on the rtings.com review, it sounds lackluster in many areas. In that price range, this Vizio would be a much better option.
Samsung - https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/samsung/tu7000
Vizio - https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/vi...s-quantum-2021
Here’s a good list of some Black Friday deals along with their ratings.
https://www.rtings.com/tv/deals
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: Samsung UN55TU7000 Television Question
Thanks. I was afraid of that. I've already bought it, though it isn't here yet. Delivery with putting the feet on & hauling my old set away is $130 here at Best Buy & they are booked for over a week on delivery. I also don't think they have it in stock. I saw that on Amazon, but only need the feet put on (I am that mechanically worthless) & couldn't find that option on Amazon. I hope this Samsung doesn't totally suck.
It was $479. + 10.3% sales tax.
