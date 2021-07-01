Issues with some 4K discs being extra dark

I'm not sure anyone will be able to help, but I've tried Googling a fair amount and found nothing, so I thought I'd post a problem I've been having. For some 4k discs, the image displaying from my projector is excessively dark. Rogue One and the Daniel Craig Bonds are the most recent examples. Other 4k discs and regular blu-rays look fine, as does both HD and 4K streaming. My setup is an Espon 4010 Home Cinema projector, Sony STR-DH770 receiver and Xbox Series X for the player. Below are pics I took less than a minute apart, showing what Rogue One looks like both from UHD disc and Disney+ 4K streaming. I'd estimate maybe 10% of my 4K discs have the problem, which is enough for it to be frustrating, especially when it seems so random and I can't find anyone else having the problem. Anyone else encountered this or have ideas of things to check or try?