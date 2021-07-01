Issues with some 4K discs being extra dark
Issues with some 4K discs being extra dark
I'm not sure anyone will be able to help, but I've tried Googling a fair amount and found nothing, so I thought I'd post a problem I've been having. For some 4k discs, the image displaying from my projector is excessively dark. Rogue One and the Daniel Craig Bonds are the most recent examples. Other 4k discs and regular blu-rays look fine, as does both HD and 4K streaming. My setup is an Espon 4010 Home Cinema projector, Sony STR-DH770 receiver and Xbox Series X for the player. Below are pics I took less than a minute apart, showing what Rogue One looks like both from UHD disc and Disney+ 4K streaming. I'd estimate maybe 10% of my 4K discs have the problem, which is enough for it to be frustrating, especially when it seems so random and I can't find anyone else having the problem. Anyone else encountered this or have ideas of things to check or try?
Re: Issues with some 4K discs being extra dark
For me when setting up my projector was that the default settings didn't work for 4K SDR and upconverted Blu-ray (my image was dark like yours), so I had to adjust the settings to disable HDR when watching that content. I feel like I just had to do it once and it was able to detect it going forward based on the input it saw.
But the movies you are listing are Dolby Vision, so maybe something in the chain is freaking out over the encoding used for that, but I would look at the video settings when watching something that looks good and something that looks dark and see if HDR, color space, dynamic range, etc were engaged correctly in the projector based on the movie.
