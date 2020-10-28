School me in 4k.
School me in 4k.
I'm picking up a 4k tv by the end of November. So far I've gathered that there's fake and real 4k like there's 1080i and 1080p, and there's terms like full hd or uhd etc. What are the tiers of 4k from best to worst?
I'm looking for a 43 inch TV that will be 10 feet away from me and used mostly for the Nintendo Switch (and I'll be picking up the 4k Switch Pro coming out in the Spring of 2021). Do I need the best 4k? (and I know the answer is yes always but still ).
I'm picking up a 4k tv by the end of November. So far I've gathered that there's fake and real 4k like there's 1080i and 1080p, and there's terms like full hd or uhd etc. What are the tiers of 4k from best to worst?
With that small of a set, that far away, you should not worry yourself about fake vs. real 4k. I mean that in a good way, honestly. Everything is going to look damn good.
Read through this: https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/be.../40-42-43-inch
Then decide what's best for you. Rtings are the best for this stuff, and they have every type of consumer in mind.
