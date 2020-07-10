DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

5.1 Player + Receiver settings question

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

5.1 Player + Receiver settings question

   
Old 10-07-20, 05:57 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,629
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 9 Posts
5.1 Player + Receiver settings question
Hi all,
I was using an LG 3D Bluray home theatre set up for last two years and last month the player crapped out. Can still hook speakers up to it so it now acts mainly as a receiver after attaching my spare LG regular bluray player to it. But seems there is some audio drop off from what I remember when things played straight from the 3D player. I am wondering if I need to change up my settings and what best options might be.

The LG BluRay Player has
AUTO
PCM Stereo
DTS Reencode

The 3D player the speakers are hooked into has:
PCM Multi-chan
PCM Stereo
DTS Re-encode
Bitstream

The spare player also has sampling frequency where the receiver doesn't so unsure what that should be set up.

I am using an HDMI into the receiver from the player and HDMI from receiver into TV.
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.