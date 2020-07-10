5.1 Player + Receiver settings question

Hi all,

I was using an LG 3D Bluray home theatre set up for last two years and last month the player crapped out. Can still hook speakers up to it so it now acts mainly as a receiver after attaching my spare LG regular bluray player to it. But seems there is some audio drop off from what I remember when things played straight from the 3D player. I am wondering if I need to change up my settings and what best options might be.



The LG BluRay Player has

AUTO

PCM Stereo

DTS Reencode



The 3D player the speakers are hooked into has:

PCM Multi-chan

PCM Stereo

DTS Re-encode

Bitstream



The spare player also has sampling frequency where the receiver doesn't so unsure what that should be set up.



I am using an HDMI into the receiver from the player and HDMI from receiver into TV.