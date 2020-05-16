DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Question for those with an ATMOS setup. Is it worth the upgrade ? ?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Question for those with an ATMOS setup. Is it worth the upgrade ? ?

   
Old 05-16-20, 06:28 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
JZ1276's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Long Island
Posts: 3,644
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Question for those with an ATMOS setup. Is it worth the upgrade ? ?
My Pioneer Elite VSX-LX104 receiver supports Atmos but I only have around 5 UHD discs with an Atmos soundtrack. My receiver only allows the addition of 2 Atmos speakers but there are 7 choices & I have no idea which would be best: either front, middle or rear ceiling speakers, rear or front highs (on the diagram on the receiver's setup menu these are located above the fronts / rears, on the wall up to the ceiling), or up-firing fronts or rears. Currently using Definitive Technology ProMonitor 1000's which are around 10 years old but I'm still happy with them which is why I'm not sure if it's worth the upgrade because I'm leaning toward replacing the fronts with up-firing speakers. Is the difference between 5.1 & ATMOS worth the trouble? Thanks guys.
Last edited by JZ1276; 05-16-20 at 06:35 AM.
JZ1276 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.