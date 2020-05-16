Question for those with an ATMOS setup. Is it worth the upgrade ? ?

My Pioneer Elite VSX-LX104 receiver supports Atmos but I only have around 5 UHD discs with an Atmos soundtrack. My receiver only allows the addition of 2 Atmos speakers but there are 7 choices & I have no idea which would be best: either front, middle or rear ceiling speakers, rear or front highs (on the diagram on the receiver's setup menu these are located above the fronts / rears, on the wall up to the ceiling), or up-firing fronts or rears. Currently using Definitive Technology ProMonitor 1000's which are around 10 years old but I'm still happy with them which is why I'm not sure if it's worth the upgrade because I'm leaning toward replacing the fronts with up-firing speakers. Is the difference between 5.1 & ATMOS worth the trouble? Thanks guys.