DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Samsung 42 in 4k TV won't recognize blu-ray player

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Samsung 42 in 4k TV won't recognize blu-ray player

   
Old 05-29-20, 10:05 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 9,724
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
Samsung 42 in 4k TV won't recognize blu-ray player
Just bought this tv from Best Buy and almost all the time I need to unplug the HDMI in line for the blu ray player or it won't recognize it. Am I doing something wrong?
dvd-4-life is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-29-20, 10:15 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,481
Received 74 Likes on 59 Posts
Re: Samsung 42 in 4k TV won't recognize blu-ray player
Could be a bad HDMI port, or a bad cable.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.