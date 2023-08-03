FT: Arrow, Criterion, Shout Factory and more!
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Dublin, TX
Posts: 385
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
FT: Arrow, Criterion, Shout Factory and more!
Been a long time since I posted but thought I'd try my luck since I've got a stack to trade. I'm a gold trader from way back.
For Trade: (Combo packs include both discs unless noted, digital codes not included. Everything in mint/near mint condition.)
Blu-Rays:
As Above So Below
Beautiful Bones: Sakurako's Investigation (Anime, Sentai release)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (three-disc 4k anniversary release)
Daniel Craig Bond Collection (4k/blu- Casino Royale, Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, Spectre)
Dead Calm
Dementia 13 (Vestron)
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry/Race with the Devil (Shout Factory double feature)
Extraordinary Adventures of Adele Blanc-Sec (Shout Factory)
Gate of Hell (Criterion)
Farewell, My Lovely/The Big Sleep (Robert Mitchum, Shout Factory double feature)
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Lake Placid (Scream Factory)
The Little Hours
Nothing But Trouble (Shout Factory)
Odd Thomas
Opera (Dario Argento, Scorpion release)
A Perfect Getaway
Possession 4K (single disc French import; Sam Neill, Isabelle Adjani)
Ringu (Arrow)
Red Queen Kills Seven Times (Arrow)
Tokyo Godfathers (Satoshi Kon, no DVD)
DVD:
Dr. Strangelove (2-disc Criterion)
I Married a Witch (Criterion)
Something Wild (Criterion)
Wants: (Mainly want blu-rays, but willing to consider Criterion DVDs)
Antichrist (Criterion)
Bridge on the River Kwai
City of God
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (4K)
Doc Hollywood
Don't Torture a Duckling (Arrow)
Empire of the Sun
House that Screamed (Arrow)
The Innocents (IFC Midnight)
The Joy Luck Club
Kiki's Delivery Service
Let's Scare Jessica to Death
The Lion in Winter
Madhouse
Inland Empire (Criterion)
Requiem for a Dream (4K)
Rocky: Heavyweight Collection
A Scanner Darkly
Spider (Cronenberg/ Fiennes)
Summer of 84
Tigers Are Not Afraid
The Untouchables (4K)
The Virgin Suicides (Criterion)
What Have you Done to Solange? (Arrow)
The Wind Rises
For Trade: (Combo packs include both discs unless noted, digital codes not included. Everything in mint/near mint condition.)
Blu-Rays:
As Above So Below
Beautiful Bones: Sakurako's Investigation (Anime, Sentai release)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (three-disc 4k anniversary release)
Daniel Craig Bond Collection (4k/blu- Casino Royale, Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, Spectre)
Dead Calm
Dementia 13 (Vestron)
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry/Race with the Devil (Shout Factory double feature)
Extraordinary Adventures of Adele Blanc-Sec (Shout Factory)
Gate of Hell (Criterion)
Farewell, My Lovely/The Big Sleep (Robert Mitchum, Shout Factory double feature)
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Lake Placid (Scream Factory)
The Little Hours
Nothing But Trouble (Shout Factory)
Odd Thomas
Opera (Dario Argento, Scorpion release)
A Perfect Getaway
Possession 4K (single disc French import; Sam Neill, Isabelle Adjani)
Ringu (Arrow)
Red Queen Kills Seven Times (Arrow)
Tokyo Godfathers (Satoshi Kon, no DVD)
DVD:
Dr. Strangelove (2-disc Criterion)
I Married a Witch (Criterion)
Something Wild (Criterion)
Wants: (Mainly want blu-rays, but willing to consider Criterion DVDs)
Antichrist (Criterion)
Bridge on the River Kwai
City of God
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (4K)
Doc Hollywood
Don't Torture a Duckling (Arrow)
Empire of the Sun
House that Screamed (Arrow)
The Innocents (IFC Midnight)
The Joy Luck Club
Kiki's Delivery Service
Let's Scare Jessica to Death
The Lion in Winter
Madhouse
Inland Empire (Criterion)
Requiem for a Dream (4K)
Rocky: Heavyweight Collection
A Scanner Darkly
Spider (Cronenberg/ Fiennes)
Summer of 84
Tigers Are Not Afraid
The Untouchables (4K)
The Virgin Suicides (Criterion)
What Have you Done to Solange? (Arrow)
The Wind Rises
Last edited by MrDeets; 03-08-23 at 05:42 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off