FT: Arrow, Criterion, Shout Factory and more!

Been a long time since I posted but thought I'd try my luck since I've got a stack to trade. I'm a gold trader from way back.





For Trade: (Combo packs include both discs unless noted, digital codes not included. Everything in mint/near mint condition.)



Blu-Rays:

As Above So Below

Beautiful Bones: Sakurako's Investigation (Anime, Sentai release)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (three-disc 4k anniversary release)

Daniel Craig Bond Collection (4k/blu- Casino Royale, Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, Spectre)

Dead Calm

Dementia 13 (Vestron)

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry/Race with the Devil (Shout Factory double feature)

Extraordinary Adventures of Adele Blanc-Sec (Shout Factory)

Gate of Hell (Criterion)

Farewell, My Lovely/The Big Sleep (Robert Mitchum, Shout Factory double feature)

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Lake Placid (Scream Factory)

The Little Hours

Nothing But Trouble (Shout Factory)

Odd Thomas

Opera (Dario Argento, Scorpion release)

A Perfect Getaway

Possession 4K (single disc French import; Sam Neill, Isabelle Adjani)

Ringu (Arrow)

Red Queen Kills Seven Times (Arrow)

Tokyo Godfathers (Satoshi Kon, no DVD)



DVD:

Dr. Strangelove (2-disc Criterion)

I Married a Witch (Criterion)

Something Wild (Criterion)



Wants: (Mainly want blu-rays, but willing to consider Criterion DVDs)



Antichrist (Criterion)

Bridge on the River Kwai

City of God

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (4K)

Doc Hollywood

Don't Torture a Duckling (Arrow)

Empire of the Sun

House that Screamed (Arrow)

The Innocents (IFC Midnight)

The Joy Luck Club

Kiki's Delivery Service

Let's Scare Jessica to Death

The Lion in Winter

Madhouse

Inland Empire (Criterion)

Requiem for a Dream (4K)

Rocky: Heavyweight Collection

A Scanner Darkly

Spider (Cronenberg/ Fiennes)

Summer of 84

Tigers Are Not Afraid

The Untouchables (4K)

The Virgin Suicides (Criterion)

What Have you Done to Solange? (Arrow)

The Wind Rises