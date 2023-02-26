DVD Talk Forum

WTB: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 6, DVD, and Helix: Season 2, Blu-Ray

DVD Exchange

WTB: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 6, DVD, and Helix: Season 2, Blu-Ray

   
02-26-23, 08:59 PM
kd5
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 12,115
Received 259 Likes on 182 Posts
WTB: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 6, DVD, and Helix: Season 2, Blu-Ray
WTB: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 6, DVD, and Helix: Season 2, Blu-Ray.

I'm looking for the silver box set of ST:TNG: S6, (and maybe even S7) it must be at least Like New, it needs to be the original silver box set, not the reprint.

Also looking for Helix: Season 2 on blu-ray, it should also be at least Like New.

I'm not really interested in paying out big bucks for these, prices need to be reasonable. I've see these at Amazon and Ebay, unfortunately all of the Helix Season 2's I've seen at Ebay are the French/Canadian versions with wording on the back in French. I don't read French.

Thanks in advance to anyone who has either one of these for a decent price.
