Anyone on Here Still Trade? 4K UHD Blu's Available

   
Anyone on Here Still Trade? 4K UHD Blu's Available
Been years since I've been here and the landscape looks to have totally changed. I have some extra titles that I am hoping to trade away for other 4K blu's.

Here is what I have:

3 From Hell (sealed)
Angel Has Fallen (sealed w/slip)
Birds of Prey (w/slip)
Brightburn (w/slip)
Cold Pursuit
Get Out (sealed w/slip)
Glass (sealed w/slip)
Hunter Killer (w/slip)
Interstellar (sealed w/slip)
Logan
MIB: International
Mad Max: Fury Road
Rambo (w/slip)
Rambo: Last Blood (w/slip)
Resident Evil: Vendetta (sealed)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Rocketman
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (sealed)
Trolls World Tour (sealed w/slip)
Valerian
Wizard of Oz (w/slip)

Want:

Will check your lists of 4K titles.
