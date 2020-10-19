Anyone on Here Still Trade? 4K UHD Blu's Available

Been years since I've been here and the landscape looks to have totally changed. I have some extra titles that I am hoping to trade away for other 4K blu's.



Here is what I have:



3 From Hell (sealed)

Angel Has Fallen (sealed w/slip)

Birds of Prey (w/slip)

Brightburn (w/slip)

Cold Pursuit

Get Out (sealed w/slip)

Glass (sealed w/slip)

Hunter Killer (w/slip)

Interstellar (sealed w/slip)

Logan

MIB: International

Mad Max: Fury Road

Rambo (w/slip)

Rambo: Last Blood (w/slip)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (sealed)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Rocketman

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (sealed)

Trolls World Tour (sealed w/slip)

Valerian

Wizard of Oz (w/slip)



Want:



Will check your lists of 4K titles.

