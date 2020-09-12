DVD Talk Forum

The Love Witch - region B blu ray

The Love Witch - region B blu ray

   
Old 12-09-20, 03:23 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer
Thread Starter
 
Pointyskull's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Formerly known as "12thmonkey"/Frankfort, IL
Posts: 7,594
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
The Love Witch - region B blu ray
For sale:
The Love Witch - region B blu ray

Bought it new, stupidly purhcased it as region B without realizing - and I don't have a region-free player.

7$ free shipping anywhere in continental US
