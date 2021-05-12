Target DVD Prices (December 5th - 11th, 2021)

Ron's Gone Wrong $19.99



Dear Evan Hansen $19.99



Cry Macho $19.99



Copshop $19.99



Rick And Morty: Season 5 $17.99



Available 12/10



"Tron Legacy - Soundtack" exclusive vinyl $24.99

"Monsta X - The Dreaming" exclusive 2022 calendar $19.99

"Adele - 30" exclusive 3 bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)

"Foofighters - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $22.99 (available now)

"Purple Rain - Soundtrack" exclusive vinyl $22.99 (available now)

"Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)" exclusive vinyl $49.99 (available now)

"Abba - Voyage" exclusive vinyl and cover $25.99 (available now)

"The Beatles - Let It Be" exclusive t-shirt with vinyl $37.99 (available now)







