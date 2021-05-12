Target DVD Prices (December 5th - 11th, 2021)
Ron's Gone Wrong $19.99
Dear Evan Hansen $19.99
Cry Macho $19.99
Copshop $19.99
- - -
Rick And Morty: Season 5 $17.99
- - -
Available 12/10
"Tron Legacy - Soundtack" exclusive vinyl $24.99
"Monsta X - The Dreaming" exclusive 2022 calendar $19.99
"Adele - 30" exclusive 3 bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)
"Foofighters - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $22.99 (available now)
"Purple Rain - Soundtrack" exclusive vinyl $22.99 (available now)
"Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)" exclusive vinyl $49.99 (available now)
"Abba - Voyage" exclusive vinyl and cover $25.99 (available now)
"The Beatles - Let It Be" exclusive t-shirt with vinyl $37.99 (available now)
There you go folks.
