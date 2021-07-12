Best Buy DVD Prices (December 7th - 9th, 2021)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $28.99



- - -



Show Me The Father $17.99



Ron's Gone Wrong $19.99



13 Minutes $9.99



ABBA Forever: The Winner Takes All $13.99



Cry Macho $22.99



Copshop $22.99



Dear Evan Hansen $22.99



Werewolves Within $13.99



- - -



God's Not Dead: 4 Movie Collection $29.99

(here's the thing... I see the same title listed for $17.99; don't know which price is which)



- - -



Rick And Morty: Season 5 $19.99

The Malloraca Files: Season Two $22.99

Call The Midwife: Season Ten $29.99







