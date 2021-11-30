Best Buy DVD Prices (November 30th - December 2nd, 2021)

Shang-Chi

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $34.99



- - -



Shang-Chi $19.99



The Spanish Chainsaw Massarce $9.99



Anunnaki: Alien Gods Of Nibiru $13.99



The Cropsey Incident $9.99



Becoming The G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story $13.99



Saint Maud $9.99



Sex And A Girl $13.99



Malignant $22.99



Trolls: Holiday In Harmony $9.99



The Trump Prophecy $9.99







That's it. I'm tapped from BF, nothing for me for awhile.