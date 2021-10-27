Best Buy DVD Prices (October 26th - 28th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (October 26th - 28th, 2021)
The Suicide Squad
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Globin Slayer: Season 1
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $39.99
- - -
The Suicide Squad $27.99
31 $3.99
Stillwater $22.99
Don't Breathe 2 $22.99
On The Rocks $9.99
Don't Breathe/Don't Breathe 2: Double Feature $29.99
The Haunting Collection $34.99
Ride The Eagle $13.99
Warning $13.99
Skull: The Mask $13.99
Christmas Cookies $9.99
Saving Sloan $9.99
- - -
It's The Great Blumpkin, Charile Brown - Deluxe Edition $11.99
- - -
Walker: Season One $29.99
Good Witch: Season 7 $19.99
Same price thing with "33"; could be four bucks. I really don't know.
There you go folks. Have a safe and entertaining Halloween.
