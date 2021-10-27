Best Buy DVD Prices (October 26th - 28th, 2021)

The Suicide Squad* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99Globin Slayer: Season 1* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $39.99- - -The Suicide Squad $27.9931 $3.99Stillwater $22.99Don't Breathe 2 $22.99On The Rocks $9.99Don't Breathe/Don't Breathe 2: Double Feature $29.99The Haunting Collection $34.99Ride The Eagle $13.99Warning $13.99Skull: The Mask $13.99Christmas Cookies $9.99Saving Sloan $9.99- - -It's The Great Blumpkin, Charile Brown - Deluxe Edition $11.99- - -Walker: Season One $29.99Good Witch: Season 7 $19.99Same price thing with "33"; could be four bucks. I really don't know.There you go folks. Have a safe and entertaining Halloween.