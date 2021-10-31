Target DVD Prices (October 31st - November 6th, 2021)

Paw Patrol: The Movie $17.99- - -available 11/5"Abba - Voyage" exclusive vinyl and cover $25.99"Steve Perry - The Season" exclusive vinyl $24.99"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" exclusive vinyl and poster $27.99"Ed Sheeran - =" exclusive vinyl $22.99 (available now)- - -GamesNot much of an offering. It is what it is.