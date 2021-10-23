Target DVD Prices (October 24th - 30th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,823
Likes: 0
Received 17 Likes on 17 Posts
Target DVD Prices (October 24th - 30th, 2021)
The Suicide Squad
* Exclusive character cards; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $26.99
31
* Exclusive BD/DC combo $17.99
- - -
The Suicide Squad $ price on Sunday morning
31 $ price on Sunday morning
Stillwater $ price on Sunday morning
Don't Breathe 2 $ price on Sunday morning
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Not gonna spend money, saving for Black Friday.
* Exclusive character cards; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $26.99
31
* Exclusive BD/DC combo $17.99
- - -
The Suicide Squad $ price on Sunday morning
31 $ price on Sunday morning
Stillwater $ price on Sunday morning
Don't Breathe 2 $ price on Sunday morning
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Not gonna spend money, saving for Black Friday.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off