Target DVD Prices (October 3rd - 9th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (October 3rd - 9th, 2021)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
* Exclusive packaging and character cards; BD/DVD/DC combo $26.99
- - -
Space Jam: A New Legacy $19.99
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions $19.99
Night Of The Animated Dead $14.99
- - -
Hocus Pocus $4.00
The Nightmare Before Christmas $8.50
It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown $9.00
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 45 Anniversary $10.00
- - -
available 10/8
"Gwen Stefani - You Make Me Fee Like Christmas" exclusive vinyl with two bonus tracks $24.99
"Dr. Dre - The Chronic" exclusive vinyl $27.99
- - -
Games
Just to be clear... "Night Of The Animated Dead" is garbage. Poor animation that just clones the '68 movie. What is the point? Not adding anything. The trailer is on YT, watch before you buy.
