Target DVD Prices (October 3rd - 9th, 2021)

Space Jam: A New Legacy* Exclusive packaging and character cards; BD/DVD/DC combo $26.99- - -Space Jam: A New Legacy $19.99Escape Room: Tournament of Champions $19.99Night Of The Animated Dead $14.99- - -Hocus Pocus $4.00The Nightmare Before Christmas $8.50It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown $9.00The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 45 Anniversary $10.00- - -available 10/8"Gwen Stefani - You Make Me Fee Like Christmas" exclusive vinyl with two bonus tracks $24.99"Dr. Dre - The Chronic" exclusive vinyl $27.99- - -GamesJust to be clear... "Night Of The Animated Dead" is garbage. Poor animation that just clones the '68 movie.Not adding anything. The trailer is on YT, watch before you buy.