Best Buy DVD Prices (October 5th - 7th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (October 5th - 7th, 2021)
American Psycho
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99
Space Jam: A New Legacy
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Space Jam: A New Legacy $27.99
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions $22.99
Night Of The Animated Dead $14.99
Dark Shadows And Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story $19.99
Clint Eastwood Collection: Volume 4 $13.99
The Amityville Moon $9.99
- - -
The Stand: Limited Series $29.99
The Stand: 2 Series Collection $34.99 (original mini-series and new reboot)
Clarice: Season One $28.99
Better offering than Target this week, but not by prices.
