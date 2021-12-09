Target DVD Prices (September 12th - 18th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (September 12th - 18th, 2021)
Black Widow
* Exclusive packaging with filmmaker book; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
The Boss Baby: Family Business
* Exclusive filmmaker book; BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
The Boss Baby: Family Business $19.99
Zola $14.99
The Boss Baby: 2 Movie Collection $26.99
No listing for "Black Widow" DVD, but it'll probably be present. And no listing for "History Of Horror: Season 2" DVD.
