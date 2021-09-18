DVD Talk Forum

Target DVD Prices (September 19th - 25th, 2021)

Target DVD Prices (September 19th - 25th, 2021)

   
Target DVD Prices (September 19th - 25th, 2021)
Cruella
* Exclusive packaging and foil etched prints; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

F9: The Fast Saga
* Exclusive packaging and collectible character cards; BD/DVD/DC combo $26.99

- - -

Cruella $ price on Sunday morning

F9: The Fast Saga $ price on Sunday morning

Cruella/101 Dalmatian (animated): 2 Movie Collection $ price on Sunday morning

- - -

Baby Shark's Big Show $9.99

Blue's Clue's Story Time With Blue $11.99

Paw Patrol: Save The Kitten Catastrophe Crew $9.99

20% off Nick Jr. titles (don't know of those above titles already have the discount)

- - -

30% off all Halloween books and movies

- - -

available 9/24

"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" with exclusive poster $12.99



Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.


No listing for "Nancy Drew: Season 2" or "Resident Alen: Season One".
