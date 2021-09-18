Target DVD Prices (September 19th - 25th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (September 19th - 25th, 2021)
Cruella
* Exclusive packaging and foil etched prints; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
F9: The Fast Saga
* Exclusive packaging and collectible character cards; BD/DVD/DC combo $26.99
- - -
Cruella $ price on Sunday morning
F9: The Fast Saga $ price on Sunday morning
Cruella/101 Dalmatian (animated): 2 Movie Collection $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Baby Shark's Big Show $9.99
Blue's Clue's Story Time With Blue $11.99
Paw Patrol: Save The Kitten Catastrophe Crew $9.99
20% off Nick Jr. titles (don't know of those above titles already have the discount)
- - -
30% off all Halloween books and movies
- - -
available 9/24
"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" with exclusive poster $12.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Nancy Drew: Season 2" or "Resident Alen: Season One".
