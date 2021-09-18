Target DVD Prices (September 19th - 25th, 2021)

Cruella

* Exclusive packaging and foil etched prints; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



F9: The Fast Saga

* Exclusive packaging and collectible character cards; BD/DVD/DC combo $26.99



- - -



Cruella $ price on Sunday morning



F9: The Fast Saga $ price on Sunday morning



Cruella/101 Dalmatian (animated): 2 Movie Collection $ price on Sunday morning



- - -



Baby Shark's Big Show $9.99



Blue's Clue's Story Time With Blue $11.99



Paw Patrol: Save The Kitten Catastrophe Crew $9.99



20% off Nick Jr. titles (don't know of those above titles already have the discount)



- - -



30% off all Halloween books and movies



- - -



available 9/24



"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" with exclusive poster $12.99







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





No listing for "Nancy Drew: Season 2" or "Resident Alen: Season One".