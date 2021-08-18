Best Buy DVD Prices (August 17th - 19tht, 2021)

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $31.99

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99



Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $31.99



- - -



The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard $22.99



Riders Of Justice $17.99



The Water Man $13.99



Fast Vengence $13.99



- - -



NCIS: The Eighteenth Season $29.99

A Discovery Of Witches: Season 2 $24.99







Not much of an offering, but better than Target.