Best Buy DVD Prices (August 17th - 19tht, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,789
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (August 17th - 19tht, 2021)
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $31.99
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $31.99
- - -
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard $22.99
Riders Of Justice $17.99
The Water Man $13.99
Fast Vengence $13.99
- - -
NCIS: The Eighteenth Season $29.99
A Discovery Of Witches: Season 2 $24.99
Not much of an offering, but better than Target.
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $31.99
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $31.99
- - -
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard $22.99
Riders Of Justice $17.99
The Water Man $13.99
Fast Vengence $13.99
- - -
NCIS: The Eighteenth Season $29.99
A Discovery Of Witches: Season 2 $24.99
Not much of an offering, but better than Target.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off