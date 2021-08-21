Target DVD Prices (August 22nd - 28th, 2021)

Peter Rabbit 2 $ price on Sunday morning



The Conjuring 3 $ price on Sunday morning



- - -



The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard $17.99



- - -



Soul $15.00

Rava $15.00

Hotel Transylvania: 3 Movie DVD Collection $10.00



- - -



available 8/27



"Halsey - If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" exclusive vinyl with bonus song and poster $24.99



"One Republic - Human" with five exclusive bonus tracks $13.99







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





There you go.