Target DVD Prices (August 22nd - 28th, 2021)
Peter Rabbit 2 $ price on Sunday morning
The Conjuring 3 $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard $17.99
- - -
Soul $15.00
Rava $15.00
Hotel Transylvania: 3 Movie DVD Collection $10.00
- - -
available 8/27
"Halsey - If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" exclusive vinyl with bonus song and poster $24.99
"One Republic - Human" with five exclusive bonus tracks $13.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
There you go.
