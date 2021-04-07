DVD Talk Forum

Target DVD Prices (July 4th - 10th, 2021)

   
07-04-21
Target DVD Prices (July 4th - 10th, 2021)
07/09

"Almost Famous - Music From The Motion Picture" exclusive vinyl $34.99



That's it. Nothing else. Quite a lackluster week.
