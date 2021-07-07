DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy DVD Prices (July 6th - 8th, 2021)

   
Best Buy DVD Prices (July 6th - 8th, 2021)
Space Jam (1996)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $31.99

Mortal Engines
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $24.99

Hell Bells $9.99

Defending Jacob $22.99

A Nightmare Wakes $13.99

Elvis: Summer Of '56 $9.99

Movie Hoarders: From VHS To DVD And Beyond $11.99

Dark Spell $13.99

Road To The Lemon Grove $13.99

Sharks Of The Corn $13.99

Hawwaiian Ghost Stories $9.99

Howl From Beyond The Fog $13.99

42nd Street $13.99

Ruby Herring Mysteries: 3 Movie Collection $14.99



There you go; better offers than Target this week. Well... more offerings.
