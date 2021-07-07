Best Buy DVD Prices (July 6th - 8th, 2021)

Space Jam (1996)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $31.99



Mortal Engines

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $24.99



- - -



Hell Bells $9.99



Defending Jacob $22.99



A Nightmare Wakes $13.99



Elvis: Summer Of '56 $9.99



Movie Hoarders: From VHS To DVD And Beyond $11.99



Dark Spell $13.99



Road To The Lemon Grove $13.99



Sharks Of The Corn $13.99



Hawwaiian Ghost Stories $9.99



Howl From Beyond The Fog $13.99



42nd Street $13.99



- - -



Ruby Herring Mysteries: 3 Movie Collection $14.99







There you go; better offers than Target this week. Well... more offerings.