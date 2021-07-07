Best Buy DVD Prices (July 6th - 8th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,764
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 15 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (July 6th - 8th, 2021)
Space Jam (1996)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $31.99
Mortal Engines
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $24.99
- - -
Hell Bells $9.99
Defending Jacob $22.99
A Nightmare Wakes $13.99
Elvis: Summer Of '56 $9.99
Movie Hoarders: From VHS To DVD And Beyond $11.99
Dark Spell $13.99
Road To The Lemon Grove $13.99
Sharks Of The Corn $13.99
Hawwaiian Ghost Stories $9.99
Howl From Beyond The Fog $13.99
42nd Street $13.99
- - -
Ruby Herring Mysteries: 3 Movie Collection $14.99
There you go; better offers than Target this week. Well... more offerings.
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $31.99
Mortal Engines
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $24.99
- - -
Hell Bells $9.99
Defending Jacob $22.99
A Nightmare Wakes $13.99
Elvis: Summer Of '56 $9.99
Movie Hoarders: From VHS To DVD And Beyond $11.99
Dark Spell $13.99
Road To The Lemon Grove $13.99
Sharks Of The Corn $13.99
Hawwaiian Ghost Stories $9.99
Howl From Beyond The Fog $13.99
42nd Street $13.99
- - -
Ruby Herring Mysteries: 3 Movie Collection $14.99
There you go; better offers than Target this week. Well... more offerings.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off