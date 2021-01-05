Target DVD Prices (May 2nd - 8th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (May 2nd - 8th, 2021)
Dirty Dancing
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $17.99
- - -
The Little Things $ price on Sunday morning
Judas And The Black Massiah $ price on Sunday morning
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
This is a very lackluster week.
