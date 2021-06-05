Best Buy DVD Prices (May 4th - 6th, 2021)

Dirty Dancing

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $18.99



Speed

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99



- - -



The Little Things $22.99



The Virtuoso $15.99



Judas And The Black Massiah $22.99



Roe V. Wade $9.99



M.C. Escher: Journey To Infinity $13.99



Painkiller $9.99



WWE: Fast Lane 2021 $14.99



- - -



Prince Of Persia $2.99

Tombstone $2.99

O' Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99

The Hateful Eight $3.99

After Earth $3.99

Beauty And The Beast $3.99 (2014)

Black Mass/Blow: Double Feature $3.99

Beetlejuice: 20th Anniverary $3.99

The Wall $3.99

Olympus Has Fallen/White House Down: Double Feature $3.99

The A-Team $3.99

Patriots Day $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: The Movie $3.99

Cloud Atlas $3.99

Three Amigos $3.99

Now You See Me $3.99

Dirty Dancing: Ultimate Edition $3.99

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie $3.99

The Goonies $3.99

Space Jam: Director's Cut (full screen) $3.99

The King Of Comedy $3.99

Salt: Unrated $3.99

(additional titles on sale in stores)



- - -



A Million Little Things: Season 1 $16.99

Masterpiece: Atlantic Crossing $29.99

Hemingway: A Film By Ken Burns $27.99

The Looney Tunes Show: Season One Vol. 2 $3.99







