Best Buy DVD Prices (May 4th - 6th, 2021)
Dirty Dancing
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $18.99
Speed
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99
- - -
The Little Things $22.99
The Virtuoso $15.99
Judas And The Black Massiah $22.99
Roe V. Wade $9.99
M.C. Escher: Journey To Infinity $13.99
Painkiller $9.99
WWE: Fast Lane 2021 $14.99
- - -
Prince Of Persia $2.99
Tombstone $2.99
O' Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99
The Hateful Eight $3.99
After Earth $3.99
Beauty And The Beast $3.99 (2014)
Black Mass/Blow: Double Feature $3.99
Beetlejuice: 20th Anniverary $3.99
The Wall $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen/White House Down: Double Feature $3.99
The A-Team $3.99
Patriots Day $3.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: The Movie $3.99
Cloud Atlas $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Now You See Me $3.99
Dirty Dancing: Ultimate Edition $3.99
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie $3.99
The Goonies $3.99
Space Jam: Director's Cut (full screen) $3.99
The King Of Comedy $3.99
Salt: Unrated $3.99
(additional titles on sale in stores)
- - -
A Million Little Things: Season 1 $16.99
Masterpiece: Atlantic Crossing $29.99
Hemingway: A Film By Ken Burns $27.99
The Looney Tunes Show: Season One Vol. 2 $3.99
There you go.
