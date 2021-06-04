Best Buy DVD Prices (April 6th - 8th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (April 6th - 8th, 2021)
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar $13.99
Shadows In The Cloud $13.99
Son Of The South $13.99
Payback $13.99
The Reckoning $19.99
Right Before Your Eyes $9.99
The Cage $13.99
Override $9.99
- - -
Holiday TV Comedy Collection $1.99
Blood In Blood Out $2.99
Tombstone $2.99
Robots $2.99
Spy $2.99
Honey I Shrunk The Kids $2.99
The Interivew $3.99
Zero Dark Thirty $3.99
Latin Love: 4 In 1 Collection $3.99
Non-stop $3.99
Misconduct $3.99
The Verdict $3.99
The Taking Of Pelham 123 $3.99 (remake)
Medicine Man $3.99
A Monster In Paris $3.99
The King Of Comedy $3.99
The Nut Job 2 $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen $3.99
The Outlaw Josey Wales $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen/White House Down: Double Feature $3.99
A Royal Christmas $3.99
The Foreigner $3.99
Megamind $3.99
- - -
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $32.99
Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99
Thundercats: The Complete Seires $35.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99
MASH: The Complete Collection $49.99
The Americans: The Complete Series $24.99
Angel: The Complete Series $32.99
Narcos: 4 Season Collection $19.99
Psych: The Complete Collection $47.99
Okay. There you go.
