Best Buy DVD Prices (April 13th - 15th, 2021)

   
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,712
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 14 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (April 13th - 15th, 2021)
Willy's Wonderland $19.99

- - -

Anastasia (animated) $2.99
Tombstone $2.99
Rookie Of The Year $2.99
Prince Of Persia $2.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Beetlejuice: 20th Anniverary $3.99
The Boondock Saints II $3.99
The Foeigner $3.99
The Jetsons: The Movie $3.99
Mile 22 $3.99
Non-Stop $3.99
Medicine Man $3.99
The Boy Next Door $3.99
Looney Tunes: Center Stage Vol 2 $3.99
Colombia $3.99
Looper $3.99
Batteries Not Included $3.99
Garfield: 20 Stories $3.99
Garfield: Nine Lives $3.99
The Babadook $3.99
The Jerk: 26th Annivesary $3.99
The Wall $3.99
Space Jam $3.99 (full screen)
Wind River $3.99
(additional titles available in stores)



Don't see anything I want.
