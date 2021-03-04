Target DVD Prices (April 4th - 10th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,706
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 14 Posts
Target DVD Prices (April 4th - 10th, 2021)
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
* Exclusive bonus content and packaging; BD/DVD/DC combo $17.99
- - -
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
available 4/9
"Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version)" six exclusive bonus tracks and collectible poster $13.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Not much to report this week. Just a smile and Vegemite sandwich - well, less of a smile as it is a sour expression.
* Exclusive bonus content and packaging; BD/DVD/DC combo $17.99
- - -
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
available 4/9
"Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version)" six exclusive bonus tracks and collectible poster $13.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Not much to report this week. Just a smile and Vegemite sandwich - well, less of a smile as it is a sour expression.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off