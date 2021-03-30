Best Buy DVD Prices (March 30th - April 1st, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (March 30th - April 1st, 2021)
Wonder Woman 1984
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Wonder Woman 1984 $17.99
- - -
Race To Witch Mountain (remake) $2.99
The Haunted Mansion $2.99
Honey I Shrunk The Kids $2.99
Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time $2.99
Anatasia $2.99
Tombstone $2.99
Robots $2.99
Traded $3.99
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers The Movie $3.99
Captain Ron $3.99
Space Jam (full screen) $3.99
Free Willy $3.99
Dracula Untold $3.99
The Wall $3.99
The King Of Comedy $3.99
Beetlejuice: 20th Anniversary $3.99
Loony Tunes: Center Stage Vol 2 $3.99
Inception $3.99
The Great Outdoors $3.99
The Little Rascals (1994) $3.99
The Prince Of Egypt $3.99
Megamind $3.99
Barbie Presents: Thumblina $3.99
Minons $3.99
Homefront $5.99
Jungleland $10.99
(additional titles in store)
- - -
Loony Tunes: Season One V2 $3.99
MASH: The Complete Series $49.99
Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $32.99
Bones: The Complete Series $49.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Series $39.99
Americans: The Complete Series $24.99
Night Gallery: The Complete Series $26.99
Marvel Animated Series Collection $18.99
