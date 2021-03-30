Best Buy DVD Prices (March 30th - April 1st, 2021)

Wonder Woman 1984

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



Wonder Woman 1984 $17.99



- - -



Race To Witch Mountain (remake) $2.99

The Haunted Mansion $2.99

Honey I Shrunk The Kids $2.99

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time $2.99

Anatasia $2.99

Tombstone $2.99

Robots $2.99

Traded $3.99

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers The Movie $3.99

Captain Ron $3.99

Space Jam (full screen) $3.99

Free Willy $3.99

Dracula Untold $3.99

The Wall $3.99

The King Of Comedy $3.99

Beetlejuice: 20th Anniversary $3.99

Loony Tunes: Center Stage Vol 2 $3.99

Inception $3.99

The Great Outdoors $3.99

The Little Rascals (1994) $3.99

The Prince Of Egypt $3.99

Megamind $3.99

Barbie Presents: Thumblina $3.99

Minons $3.99

Homefront $5.99

Jungleland $10.99

(additional titles in store)



- - -



Loony Tunes: Season One V2 $3.99

MASH: The Complete Series $49.99

Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99

How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $32.99

Bones: The Complete Series $49.99

Schitt's Creek: The Complete Series $39.99

Americans: The Complete Series $24.99

Night Gallery: The Complete Series $26.99

Marvel Animated Series Collection $18.99







