Target DVD Prices (March 28th - April 3rd, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (March 28th - April 3rd, 2021)
Wonder Woman 1984
* Exclusive packaging; BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Wonder Woman 1984 $17.99
- - -
Prince Of Egypt $3.25
Lego Batman Movie $3.50
Here Comes Peter Cottontail $4.00
Dr. Dolittle (remake) $6.50
Pups Save The Bunnies $7.00
The Ten Commandments $7.50
Soul $10.00
The Croods: New Age $10.00
Mulan (live action) $13.00
(additional titles in store)
- - -
available 04/02
"Lionel Richie - The Definitive Collection" exclusive vinyl $34.99
"Justin Bieber - Justice" exclusive bonus track $12.99 (available now)
- - -
Games
