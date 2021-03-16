Best Buy DVD Prices (March 16th - 18th, 2021)

Game Of Thrones: The Complete Series (available now)

* Exclusive season steelbooks collection; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $179.99



Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Mulan (1998) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99



- - -



Promising Young Woman $22.99



Don't Tell A Soul $13.99



Songbird $17.99



Dark Web: Cicada 3301 $13.99



Sol $17.99



Parish $11.99



Lethal Nightmare $9.99



Brothers By Blood $13.99



Doctor Who: Fury From The Deep $19.99



- - -



Honey I Shunk The Kids $2.99

O Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99

Blood In Blood Out $2.99

Tombstone $2.99

Robots $2.99

The Secret Life Of Pets $3.99

Deliverence: Deluxe $3.99

Olympus Has Fallen $3.99

Land Of The Lost (2009) $3.99

The Babadook $3.99

Three Amigos $3.99

Cannon Ball Run $3.99

Dracula Untold $3.99

Salt: Unrated $3.99

Natural Born Killers: Unrated $3.99

Free Willie $3.99

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island $3.99

Don't Tell Mom The Babystitter Is Dead $3.99

Unforgiven $3.99

Jetsons: The Movie $3.99

The Foreigner $3.99

Goodfellas/Departed: 2 Film Collection $3.99

Prince Of Egypt $3.99

An American Tail: 2 Movie Family Fun Pack $4.99

Enchanted $5.99

Patrick $5.99

The Iron Lady $7.99

He Named Me Malala $7.99

North Country $9.99

Julie & Julia $9.99

La Vie en Rose $9.99

The Land Before Time: 30th Anniversary $12.99

St. Judy $13.99

Frozen $14.99

Frozen II $14.99

Big Hero 6 $14.99

Moana $14.99

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks $14.99

(additional titles on sale in store)



- - -



Wonder Showzen: The Complete Series $22.99

The Office: The Complete Series $47.99

Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $34.99

Bones: The Complete Series $49.99

MASH: The Complete Collection $49.99

How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $34.99

Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99

The Americans: The Complete Series $24.99







