Best Buy DVD Prices (March 16th - 18th, 2021)
Game Of Thrones: The Complete Series (available now)
* Exclusive season steelbooks collection; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $179.99
Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Mulan (1998) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99
- - -
Promising Young Woman $22.99
Don't Tell A Soul $13.99
Songbird $17.99
Dark Web: Cicada 3301 $13.99
Sol $17.99
Parish $11.99
Lethal Nightmare $9.99
Brothers By Blood $13.99
Doctor Who: Fury From The Deep $19.99
- - -
Honey I Shunk The Kids $2.99
O Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99
Blood In Blood Out $2.99
Tombstone $2.99
Robots $2.99
The Secret Life Of Pets $3.99
Deliverence: Deluxe $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen $3.99
Land Of The Lost (2009) $3.99
The Babadook $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Cannon Ball Run $3.99
Dracula Untold $3.99
Salt: Unrated $3.99
Natural Born Killers: Unrated $3.99
Free Willie $3.99
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babystitter Is Dead $3.99
Unforgiven $3.99
Jetsons: The Movie $3.99
The Foreigner $3.99
Goodfellas/Departed: 2 Film Collection $3.99
Prince Of Egypt $3.99
An American Tail: 2 Movie Family Fun Pack $4.99
Enchanted $5.99
Patrick $5.99
The Iron Lady $7.99
He Named Me Malala $7.99
North Country $9.99
Julie & Julia $9.99
La Vie en Rose $9.99
The Land Before Time: 30th Anniversary $12.99
St. Judy $13.99
Frozen $14.99
Frozen II $14.99
Big Hero 6 $14.99
Moana $14.99
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks $14.99
(additional titles on sale in store)
- - -
Wonder Showzen: The Complete Series $22.99
The Office: The Complete Series $47.99
Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $34.99
Bones: The Complete Series $49.99
MASH: The Complete Collection $49.99
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $34.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99
The Americans: The Complete Series $24.99
There you go folks. Another long list.
