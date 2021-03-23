Best Buy DVD Prices (March 23rd - 25th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (March 23rd - 25th, 2021)
Soul
* Exclusive steelbook case; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Soul $19.99
News Of The World $22.99
- - -
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs/Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 $5.99
Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $9.99
Open Season: 4 Movie Collection $9.99
- - -
The Princess And The Frog $8.99
The Land Before Time: 30th Anniverary $12.99
Tangled $14.99
Zootopia $14.99
Wreck-It-Ralph $14.99
Ralph Breaks The Internet $14.99
- - -
Freaky Friday $2.99
Prince Of Persia $2.99
O' Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99
Robots $2.99
Tombstone $2.99
Honey I Shrunk The Kids $2.99
Rookie Of The Year $2.99
Pan $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead $3.99
Westworld (1973) $3.99
The Great Outdoors $3.99
Any Given Sunday $3.99
Beatlejuice: 20th Anniversary $3.99
Antz $3.99
Inception $3.99
Happiness In A Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown $3.99
Medicine Man $3.99
Loony Tunes: Center Stage Vol 2 $3.99
Goodfellas $3.99
The Goonies $3.99
Anastasia (animated) $2.99
American Made $3.99
(additional titles on sale in stores)
- - -
The Undoing: The Complete First Season $19.99
Bones: The Complete Series $49.99
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $32.99
Fraggle Rock: The Complete Series $19.99
I Love Lucy: The Complete Series $31.99
Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99
Girls und Panzer: TV Collection $3.99
The Loony Tunes Show: Season One Vol 2 $3.99
