Best Buy DVD Prices (March 23rd - 25th, 2021)

Soul

* Exclusive steelbook case; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



Soul $19.99



News Of The World $22.99



- - -



Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs/Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 $5.99

Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $9.99

Open Season: 4 Movie Collection $9.99



- - -



The Princess And The Frog $8.99

The Land Before Time: 30th Anniverary $12.99

Tangled $14.99

Zootopia $14.99

Wreck-It-Ralph $14.99

Ralph Breaks The Internet $14.99



- - -



Freaky Friday $2.99

Prince Of Persia $2.99

O' Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99

Robots $2.99

Tombstone $2.99

Honey I Shrunk The Kids $2.99

Rookie Of The Year $2.99

Pan $3.99

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead $3.99

Westworld (1973) $3.99

The Great Outdoors $3.99

Any Given Sunday $3.99

Beatlejuice: 20th Anniversary $3.99

Antz $3.99

Inception $3.99

Happiness In A Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown $3.99

Medicine Man $3.99

Loony Tunes: Center Stage Vol 2 $3.99

Goodfellas $3.99

The Goonies $3.99

Anastasia (animated) $2.99

American Made $3.99

(additional titles on sale in stores)



- - -



The Undoing: The Complete First Season $19.99

Bones: The Complete Series $49.99

How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $32.99

Fraggle Rock: The Complete Series $19.99

I Love Lucy: The Complete Series $31.99

Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99

Girls und Panzer: TV Collection $3.99

The Loony Tunes Show: Season One Vol 2 $3.99







Indeed.