Best Buy DVD Prices (December 15th - 17th, 2020)
Tenet
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
The New Mutants (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
- - -
Tenet $17.99
The Dark And The Wicked $13.99
The Opening Act $13.99
Echo Boomers $12.99
Chick Fight $9.99
Infidel $17.99
Alone $17.99
- - -
Four Christmases $3.99
Jack Frost $3.99 (1998)
Christmas With The Kranks $5.99
Santa's Magical Stories $9.99
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 50th Anniversary $9.99
Home Alone: 5 Movie Collection $17.99
- - -
The Maze Runner $4.99
The Martain $4.99
Maze Runner: Double Feature $6.99
Alita: Battle Angel $6.99
Logan $6.99
The Call Of The Wild $6.99
X-Men Origins: Wolverine $6.99
Blade Collection: 4 Film Favorites $7.99
Avatar $9.99
Deadpool $9.99
Spies In Disquise $9.99
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $9.99
Deadpool 2 $9.99
Jojo Rabbit $9.99
X-Men: Dark Phoenx $14.99
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $14.99
Frozen II $14.99
Onward $14.99
The New Mutants $14.99
- - -
The Office: The Complete Series $47.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $43.99
Steven Universe: The Complete Collection $59.99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $29.99
Vikings: Season 4 Part 2 $8.99
Vikings: Season 5 Vol 2 $13.99
Harley Quinn: Season 1 $12.99
The Handmaid's Tale: Season 1 $8.99
(additional titles in store)
There you go.
