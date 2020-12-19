Target DVD Prices (December 20th - 26th, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,651
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 11 Posts
Target DVD Prices (December 20th - 26th, 2020)
-NONE-
- - -
20% off movies; DVD and BDs (titles shown, but no prices)
- - -
"Taylor Swift - Folklore" exclusive vinyl color $22.99 (available now)
"Queen - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl color $32.99 (available now)
"The White Stripes - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl and slip mat set $27.99 (available now)
"Guardians Of The Galaxy - Deluxe Soundtrack" with exclusive color vinyl $32.99 (available now)
"Frank Sinatra - Ultimate Sinatra" exclusive vinyl color $22.99 (available now)
"Beastie Boys - Beastie Boys Music" exclusive vinyl color $32.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Since we're too close to Christmas, the pickings are weak.
- - -
20% off movies; DVD and BDs (titles shown, but no prices)
- - -
"Taylor Swift - Folklore" exclusive vinyl color $22.99 (available now)
"Queen - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl color $32.99 (available now)
"The White Stripes - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl and slip mat set $27.99 (available now)
"Guardians Of The Galaxy - Deluxe Soundtrack" with exclusive color vinyl $32.99 (available now)
"Frank Sinatra - Ultimate Sinatra" exclusive vinyl color $22.99 (available now)
"Beastie Boys - Beastie Boys Music" exclusive vinyl color $32.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Since we're too close to Christmas, the pickings are weak.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off