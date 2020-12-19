Target DVD Prices (December 20th - 26th, 2020)

-NONE-



- - -



20% off movies; DVD and BDs (titles shown, but no prices)



- - -



"Taylor Swift - Folklore" exclusive vinyl color $22.99 (available now)

"Queen - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl color $32.99 (available now)

"The White Stripes - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl and slip mat set $27.99 (available now)

"Guardians Of The Galaxy - Deluxe Soundtrack" with exclusive color vinyl $32.99 (available now)

"Frank Sinatra - Ultimate Sinatra" exclusive vinyl color $22.99 (available now)

"Beastie Boys - Beastie Boys Music" exclusive vinyl color $32.99 (available now)







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





Since we're too close to Christmas, the pickings are weak.