Target DVD Prices (December 6th - 12th, 2020)

Home Alone $5.00

Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas $10.00

The New Mutants $15.00



- - -



10% off store purchases on December 6th to 12th (also online too); more than likely exclude sale items.



- - -



Available 12/11



"Bee Gees - Timeless" exclusive color vinyl set $27.99

"The White Stripes - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl and slip mat set $27.99 (available now)

"Shawn Mendes - Wonder" exclusive vinyl color $24.99 (available now)

"Taylor Swift - Folklore" exclusive vinyl color $24.99 (available now)

"Harry Styles - Fine Line" exclusive colored vinyl $34.99 (available now)

"Queen - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $34.99 (available now)

"Mariah Carey - MTV Unplugged" exclusive vinyl $17.99 (available now)

"Motown 1's" exclusive vinyl $27.99 (available now)

"Eminem - Curtain Call" exclusive color vinyl set $24.99 (available now)

"Dixie Chicks - Gaslighter" exclusive vinyl $34.99 (available now)

"Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In York York" with exclusive color vinyl $24.99 (available now)

"Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell" with exclusive color vinyl $24.99 (available now)







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





No listing for "Yellowstone: Season 3". It's a weak week.