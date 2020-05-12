Target DVD Prices (December 6th - 12th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (December 6th - 12th, 2020)
Home Alone $5.00
Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas $10.00
The New Mutants $15.00
- - -
10% off store purchases on December 6th to 12th (also online too); more than likely exclude sale items.
- - -
Available 12/11
"Bee Gees - Timeless" exclusive color vinyl set $27.99
"The White Stripes - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl and slip mat set $27.99 (available now)
"Shawn Mendes - Wonder" exclusive vinyl color $24.99 (available now)
"Taylor Swift - Folklore" exclusive vinyl color $24.99 (available now)
"Harry Styles - Fine Line" exclusive colored vinyl $34.99 (available now)
"Queen - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $34.99 (available now)
"Mariah Carey - MTV Unplugged" exclusive vinyl $17.99 (available now)
"Motown 1's" exclusive vinyl $27.99 (available now)
"Eminem - Curtain Call" exclusive color vinyl set $24.99 (available now)
"Dixie Chicks - Gaslighter" exclusive vinyl $34.99 (available now)
"Nirvana - MTV Unplugged In York York" with exclusive color vinyl $24.99 (available now)
"Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell" with exclusive color vinyl $24.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Yellowstone: Season 3". It's a weak week.
