Best Buy DVD Prices (December 8th - 10th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (December 8th - 10th, 2020)
Westworld: The Complete Third Season
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $46.99
Arrival (2016) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $24.99
- - -
Smiley Face Killers $13.99
- - -
Upside-Down Magic $13.99
- - -
Jack Frost $3.99
Christmas With The Kranks $5.99
Festive Follies Collection $6.99
Scooby Doo: 13 Spooky Tales - Holiday Chills And Thrills $6.99
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 50th Anniversary $8.99
Santa's Magical Stories $8.99
- - -
Yellowstone: The Complete First Three Seasons $49.99
Part And Recreation: The Complete Series $30.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $42.99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $34.99
There you go.
