Target DVD Prices (November 8th - 14th, 2020)

Mulan (live action)

* Exclusive photo book packaging; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



Bill & Ted Face The Music $ price on Sunday morning



Mulan (live action) $ price on Sunday morning



- - -



Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker $13.00

Onward $13.00

Frozen II $13.00

Cinderella: Double Feature (animated and live action) $13.00

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $13.00

Toy Story $15.00

(additional Disney titles on sale)



- - -



buy two get one free sale on select games (video and board), books, music (CDs and vinyl) and movies (DVDs & BDs)



- - -



Schitts Creek: The Complete Series $44.99



- - -



available 11/13



"ACDC - PWR Up" exclusive sticker pack (CD version) $11.99

"ACDC - PWR Up" exclusive t-shirt (vinyl version) $36.99

"Andrea Bocelli - Believe" with 2 exclusive bonus tracks $13.99

"Keith Urban - The Speed Of Now Part 1" exclusive vinyl $21.99 (available now)

"Mariah Carey - MTV Unplugged" exclusive vinyl $17.99 (available now)







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





