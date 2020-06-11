Target DVD Prices (November 8th - 14th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (November 8th - 14th, 2020)
Mulan (live action)
* Exclusive photo book packaging; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Bill & Ted Face The Music $ price on Sunday morning
Mulan (live action) $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker $13.00
Onward $13.00
Frozen II $13.00
Cinderella: Double Feature (animated and live action) $13.00
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $13.00
Toy Story $15.00
(additional Disney titles on sale)
- - -
buy two get one free sale on select games (video and board), books, music (CDs and vinyl) and movies (DVDs & BDs)
- - -
Schitts Creek: The Complete Series $44.99
- - -
available 11/13
"ACDC - PWR Up" exclusive sticker pack (CD version) $11.99
"ACDC - PWR Up" exclusive t-shirt (vinyl version) $36.99
"Andrea Bocelli - Believe" with 2 exclusive bonus tracks $13.99
"Keith Urban - The Speed Of Now Part 1" exclusive vinyl $21.99 (available now)
"Mariah Carey - MTV Unplugged" exclusive vinyl $17.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Not buying squat until Black Friday. *nods*
