Target DVD Prices (November 15th - 21st, 2020)

   
11-15-20
Join Date: Mar 2006
Target DVD Prices (November 15th - 21st, 2020)
Unhinged $14.99

John Lewis: Good Trouble $12.99

- - -

There is a list of movies, but have a starting price of $6.00 and up (why bother even listing without prices?)

- - -

Friends: The Complete Series $50.00
The Office: The Complete Series $45.00
Harry Potter: Complete 8 Film Collection $30.00

- - -

available 11/20

"Queen - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $34.99
"Josh Gorban - Harmony" exclusive album art $11.99
"ACDC - PWR Up" exclusive t-shirt (vinyl version) $36.99 (available now)
"Taylor Swift - Lore" exclusive red vinyl set $22.99 (available now)

- - -

Back in the day, those "Cyberpunk" toys were called "M.U.S.C.L.E." figures... Millions of Unusual Small Creatures Lurking Everywhere.

There is a DVD for "The New Mutants", but I can't find their price.
