Target DVD Prices (November 15th - 21st, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,629
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 11 Posts
Target DVD Prices (November 15th - 21st, 2020)
Unhinged $14.99
John Lewis: Good Trouble $12.99
- - -
There is a list of movies, but have a starting price of $6.00 and up (why bother even listing without prices?)
- - -
Friends: The Complete Series $50.00
The Office: The Complete Series $45.00
Harry Potter: Complete 8 Film Collection $30.00
- - -
available 11/20
"Queen - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $34.99
"Josh Gorban - Harmony" exclusive album art $11.99
"ACDC - PWR Up" exclusive t-shirt (vinyl version) $36.99 (available now)
"Taylor Swift - Lore" exclusive red vinyl set $22.99 (available now)
- - -
Games
Back in the day, those "Cyberpunk" toys were called "M.U.S.C.L.E." figures... Millions of Unusual Small Creatures Lurking Everywhere.
There is a DVD for "The New Mutants", but I can't find their price.
John Lewis: Good Trouble $12.99
- - -
There is a list of movies, but have a starting price of $6.00 and up (why bother even listing without prices?)
- - -
Friends: The Complete Series $50.00
The Office: The Complete Series $45.00
Harry Potter: Complete 8 Film Collection $30.00
- - -
available 11/20
"Queen - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $34.99
"Josh Gorban - Harmony" exclusive album art $11.99
"ACDC - PWR Up" exclusive t-shirt (vinyl version) $36.99 (available now)
"Taylor Swift - Lore" exclusive red vinyl set $22.99 (available now)
- - -
Games
Back in the day, those "Cyberpunk" toys were called "M.U.S.C.L.E." figures... Millions of Unusual Small Creatures Lurking Everywhere.
There is a DVD for "The New Mutants", but I can't find their price.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off