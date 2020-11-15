Target DVD Prices (November 15th - 21st, 2020)

Unhinged $14.99John Lewis: Good Trouble $12.99- - -There is a list of movies, but have a starting price of $6.00 and up (why bother even listing without prices?)- - -Friends: The Complete Series $50.00The Office: The Complete Series $45.00Harry Potter: Complete 8 Film Collection $30.00- - -available 11/20"Queen - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $34.99"Josh Gorban - Harmony" exclusive album art $11.99"ACDC - PWR Up" exclusive t-shirt (vinyl version) $36.99 (available now)"Taylor Swift - Lore" exclusive red vinyl set $22.99 (available now)- - -GamesBack in the day, those "Cyberpunk" toys were called "M.U.S.C.L.E." figures... Millions of Unusual Small Creatures Lurking Everywhere.There is a DVD for "The New Mutants", but I can't find their price.