Best Buy DVD Prices (November 3rd - 5th, 2020)

Kick-Ass

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99



Grease

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99



Forrest Gump

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99



V For Vendetta

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Game Of Thrones: The Complete Series

* Exclusive season steelbooks collection; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $239.99



- - -



Hard Kill $13.99



Antebellum $22.99



- - -



Festive Follies Collection $7.99

Fast And Furious: 8 Movie Collection $34.99

Home Alone: 5 Movie Collection $19.99



- - -



Steven Universe: The Complete Series $79.99

The Crown: Season 3 $34.99

The Office: The Complete Collection $49.99

Parks And Recreation: The Complete Series $29.99

The Spectacular Spider-Man: The Complete Series $19.99

Narcos: 4 Season Collection $22.99

Fraggle Rock: The Complete Series $24.99







There you go.