Target DVD Prices (September 6th - 12th, 2020)
Devil's Rejects: Triple Feature
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $29.99
Superman: Man Of Tomorrow
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD/DC combo $19.99
Jojo Siwa: Party Pack
* Exclusive poster $19.99
- - -
Superman: Man Of Tomorrow $ price on Sunday morning
Paw Patrol: Jet Rescue $12.99
- - -
Supergirl: The Complete Sixth Season $26.99
they also have a sale going on for TV seasons, but no price listed - "starting at 12.99"
- - -
Available 9/11
"Marilyn Manson - We Are Chaos" exclusive vinyl $24.99
I'm interested in getting "Supergirl", but I don't know anymore. Black Fridy feels like myth now, something to tell the grandkids about the times people would congregate for sales. And how do those dogs put on their jet packs, they have no thumbs.
