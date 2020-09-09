Best Buy DVD Prices (September 8th - 10th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (September 8th - 10th, 2020)
Superman: Man Of Tomorrow
* Exclusive figurine; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Ghost In The Shell (1996)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $17.99
Psycho: 60th Anniversary
The Invisible Man (2020)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $22.99
47 Ronin
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $22.99
- - -
Jojo Siwa: Party Pack $19.99
Paw Patrol: Jet Rescue $11.99
Retaliation $13.99
A Nice Girl Like You $13.99
- - -
Blade Collecton: 4 Film Favorites $7.99
Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $9.99
Police Academy: 7-Film Collection $14.99
- - -
Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season $29.99
Chicago P.D.: Season Seven $27.99
One Piece: Season Ten - Voyage Two $34.99
Mr. Mercedes: Season 3 $19.99
The Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection $59.99
There you go.
