Best Buy DVD Prices (September 8th - 10th, 2020)

Superman: Man Of Tomorrow

* Exclusive figurine; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Ghost In The Shell (1996)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99



The Incredible Hulk (2008)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $17.99



Psycho: 60th Anniversary



The Invisible Man (2020)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $22.99



47 Ronin

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $22.99





- - -



Jojo Siwa: Party Pack $19.99



Paw Patrol: Jet Rescue $11.99



Retaliation $13.99



A Nice Girl Like You $13.99



- - -



Blade Collecton: 4 Film Favorites $7.99

Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $9.99

Police Academy: 7-Film Collection $14.99



- - -



Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season $29.99

Chicago P.D.: Season Seven $27.99

One Piece: Season Ten - Voyage Two $34.99

Mr. Mercedes: Season 3 $19.99

The Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection $59.99







There you go.