Target DVD Prices (August 16th - 22nd, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,576
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Target DVD Prices (August 16th - 22nd, 2020)
Batwoman: The Complete First Season $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Available 8/21
"Tim McGraw - Here On Earth" with 2 exclusive bonus tracks $12.99
"Pop Smokes - Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" with 2 exclusive bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "The Terror - The Complete Second Season: Infamy" nor "Cursed Films: The Complete First Season".
- - -
Available 8/21
"Tim McGraw - Here On Earth" with 2 exclusive bonus tracks $12.99
"Pop Smokes - Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" with 2 exclusive bonus tracks $13.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "The Terror - The Complete Second Season: Infamy" nor "Cursed Films: The Complete First Season".
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off