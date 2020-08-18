Best Buy DVD Prices (August 16th - 22nd, 2020)

Your Name

* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $27.99



- - -



Your Name $19.99



The Outpost $19.99



- - -



Cannonball Run $3.99

Django Unchained $3.99

Westworld (movie) $3.99

How High $3.99

The Little Rascals $3.99 (1994)

Olympus Has Fallen $3.99

London Has Fallen $3.99

Deepwater Horizon $3.99

Shirobako: Collection 2 $3.99

Cuticle Detective Inaba: Complete Collection $3.99

Momokyun Sword: Complete Collection $3.99

Role Models: Unrated $3.99

The Take $3.99

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead $3.99

The Great Wall $3.99

Zero Dark Thirty $3.99

Hostiles $3.99

Winchester $3.99

Curious George Romero: Plays In The Snow And Other Awesome Adventures $3.99

The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes/The Scarlet Claw $3.99

A Millon Ways To Die In The West $3.99

Blade Collection: 4 Film Favorites $7.99

Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $9.99

(additional titles on sale in store)



- - -



The Terror - The Complete Second Season: Infamy $17.99

Batwoman: The Complete First Season $29.99

SWAT: Season Three $27.99

NCIS: Season 17 $29.99

The Blacklist: Season 7 $27.99

Doctor Who: The Peter Capaldi Collection $14.99

Doctor Who: The Christopher Eccleston And David Tennant Collection $14.99

Doctor Who: The Matt Smith Collection $14.99

Thundercats: The Complete Series $37.99

Tales From The Cypt: The Complete Series $59.99

Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection $59.99







They finally have DVDs on sale. Better sale than Target this week.