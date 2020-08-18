Best Buy DVD Prices (August 16th - 22nd, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,578
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (August 16th - 22nd, 2020)
Your Name
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $27.99
- - -
Your Name $19.99
The Outpost $19.99
- - -
Cannonball Run $3.99
Django Unchained $3.99
Westworld (movie) $3.99
How High $3.99
The Little Rascals $3.99 (1994)
Olympus Has Fallen $3.99
London Has Fallen $3.99
Deepwater Horizon $3.99
Shirobako: Collection 2 $3.99
Cuticle Detective Inaba: Complete Collection $3.99
Momokyun Sword: Complete Collection $3.99
Role Models: Unrated $3.99
The Take $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead $3.99
The Great Wall $3.99
Zero Dark Thirty $3.99
Hostiles $3.99
Winchester $3.99
Curious George Romero: Plays In The Snow And Other Awesome Adventures $3.99
The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes/The Scarlet Claw $3.99
A Millon Ways To Die In The West $3.99
Blade Collection: 4 Film Favorites $7.99
Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $9.99
(additional titles on sale in store)
- - -
The Terror - The Complete Second Season: Infamy $17.99
Batwoman: The Complete First Season $29.99
SWAT: Season Three $27.99
NCIS: Season 17 $29.99
The Blacklist: Season 7 $27.99
Doctor Who: The Peter Capaldi Collection $14.99
Doctor Who: The Christopher Eccleston And David Tennant Collection $14.99
Doctor Who: The Matt Smith Collection $14.99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $37.99
Tales From The Cypt: The Complete Series $59.99
Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection $59.99
They finally have DVDs on sale. Better sale than Target this week.
