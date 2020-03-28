DVD Talk Forum

Target DVD Prices (March 29th - April 4th, 2020)

Target DVD Prices (March 29th - April 4th, 2020)

   
03-28-20, 03:21 AM
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,502
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Target DVD Prices (March 29th - April 4th, 2020)
Star Wars - The Rise Of The Skywalker
* Exclusive packaging, gallery book and bonus content; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

- - -

Star Wars - The Rise Of The Skywalker $ price on Sunday morning

- - -

"Star Wars - The Rise Of The Skywalker Soundtrack" exclusive blue vinyl release $24.99 (available now)



Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.


No joke, that's all that is listed. Pass.
