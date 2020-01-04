Best Buy DVD Prices (March 31st - April 2nd, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (March 31st - April 2nd, 2020)
Star War: The Skywalker Saga
* Exclusive store release; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $249.99
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $19.99
The Captain $14.99
- - -
Curious George: Egg Hunt $6.99
- - -
Fire Force: Season One - Part One $
Mr. Robot: Season Four $
Americans: The Complete Series $34.99
Seinfeld: The Complete Series $69.99
Not much offering this week.
