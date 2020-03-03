Best Buy DVD Prices (March 3rd - 5th, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,488
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (March 3rd - 5th, 2020)
Up
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Monsters University
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Monsters, Inc.
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Wal-E
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
A Bug's Life
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
2 Graves In The Desert $9.99
Queen & Slim $22.99
Dark Waters $22.99
- - -
Snatchers $14.99
- - -
Curious George: Egg Hunting $6.99
Veggie Tales: 25th Anniversary - 10 Movie Collection $14.99
Spirit: The Ultimate Collection $22.99
- - -
Titans: The Complete Second Season $19.99
The Office: The Complete Series $59.99
The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series $49.99
There you go.
