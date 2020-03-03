Best Buy DVD Prices (March 3rd - 5th, 2020)

Up

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Monsters University

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Monsters, Inc.

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Wal-E

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



A Bug's Life

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



2 Graves In The Desert $9.99



Queen & Slim $22.99



Dark Waters $22.99



- - -



Snatchers $14.99



- - -



Curious George: Egg Hunting $6.99

Veggie Tales: 25th Anniversary - 10 Movie Collection $14.99

Spirit: The Ultimate Collection $22.99



- - -



Titans: The Complete Second Season $19.99

The Office: The Complete Series $59.99

The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series $49.99







There you go.